Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

The Belden Stratford has played host to celebrities, to dignitaries, and now: to you. Surround yourself with the luxuries of the Chicago waterfront. Relax while knowing that you have everything you need at your fingertips. Onsite restaurants and dry cleaning make Belden Stratford a convenient and luxurious destination. Enjoy access to downtown Chicago, only 3 miles away. Studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom luxury apartments feature air conditioning, expansive closet space, and fully equipped kitchens with microwaves and dishwashers. Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, our apartments deliver superior views of the Chicago cityscape. Take a tour of our stately community today.