All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like The Aberdeen West Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
The Aberdeen West Loop
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:42 AM

The Aberdeen West Loop

20 N Aberdeen St · (205) 850-7639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited Time Offer Move in by August 31, 2020 and receive ONE MONTH FREE! Terms and restrictions apply. *New Applicants Only* Schedule a tour with our onsite Manager today!
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

20 N Aberdeen St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-301 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 20-201 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-205 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 22-305 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 20-308 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Aberdeen West Loop.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
e-payments
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
online portal
The Aberdeen West Loop is the essence of lavish living in Chicago's popular West Loop neighborhood. These sophisticated and new luxury rental apartments offer stunning finishes and features. You’ll be proud to come home to a gourmet chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counter-tops, and solid wood cabinetry. Well thought out, open floor plans feature hardwood floors throughout, designer paint, enhanced ceiling heights, and custom designed closets.This highly desired address provides our residents with convenient access to all that the West Loop offers, including highly acclaimed restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, dog parks, children's parks, public transportation, and even one of Chicago’s highly rated public elementary schools. Contact our leasing office today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions apply. Contact leasing office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Aberdeen West Loop have any available units?
The Aberdeen West Loop has 13 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Aberdeen West Loop have?
Some of The Aberdeen West Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Aberdeen West Loop currently offering any rent specials?
The Aberdeen West Loop is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Offer Move in by August 31, 2020 and receive ONE MONTH FREE! Terms and restrictions apply. *New Applicants Only* Schedule a tour with our onsite Manager today!
Is The Aberdeen West Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, The Aberdeen West Loop is pet friendly.
Does The Aberdeen West Loop offer parking?
Yes, The Aberdeen West Loop offers parking.
Does The Aberdeen West Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Aberdeen West Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Aberdeen West Loop have a pool?
No, The Aberdeen West Loop does not have a pool.
Does The Aberdeen West Loop have accessible units?
Yes, The Aberdeen West Loop has accessible units.
Does The Aberdeen West Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Aberdeen West Loop has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Aberdeen West Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity