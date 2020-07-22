Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking e-payments garage hot tub cats allowed accessible bike storage online portal

The Aberdeen West Loop is the essence of lavish living in Chicago's popular West Loop neighborhood. These sophisticated and new luxury rental apartments offer stunning finishes and features. You’ll be proud to come home to a gourmet chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counter-tops, and solid wood cabinetry. Well thought out, open floor plans feature hardwood floors throughout, designer paint, enhanced ceiling heights, and custom designed closets.This highly desired address provides our residents with convenient access to all that the West Loop offers, including highly acclaimed restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, dog parks, children's parks, public transportation, and even one of Chicago’s highly rated public elementary schools. Contact our leasing office today to learn more about our available apartments and to schedule a tour.