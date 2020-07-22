All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

SoNu Digs

Open Now until 5pm
1515 N Fremont St · (205) 850-1375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 N Fremont St, Chicago, IL 60642
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$1,312

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Unit 714 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SoNu Digs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
SONU DIGS Apartments, at 1515 N Fremont St, is located in Chicago's Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 1
Cats
fee: $350
limit: 1
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions

Does SoNu Digs have any available units?
SoNu Digs has 15 units available starting at $1,312 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does SoNu Digs have?
Some of SoNu Digs's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SoNu Digs currently offering any rent specials?
SoNu Digs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SoNu Digs pet-friendly?
Yes, SoNu Digs is pet friendly.
Does SoNu Digs offer parking?
No, SoNu Digs does not offer parking.
Does SoNu Digs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SoNu Digs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SoNu Digs have a pool?
No, SoNu Digs does not have a pool.
Does SoNu Digs have accessible units?
Yes, SoNu Digs has accessible units.
Does SoNu Digs have units with dishwashers?
No, SoNu Digs does not have units with dishwashers.

