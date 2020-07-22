Sign Up
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM
SoNu Digs
Open Now until 5pm
1515 N Fremont St
·
(205) 850-1375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1515 N Fremont St, Chicago, IL 60642
Near North Side
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 813 · Avail. now
$1,312
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft
Unit 714 · Avail. now
$1,319
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft
Unit 214 · Avail. now
$1,319
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft
See 12+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SoNu Digs.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
SONU DIGS Apartments, at 1515 N Fremont St, is located in Chicago's Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Gas, Sewer, Water
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee:
$350
limit:
1
Cats
fee:
$350
limit:
1
Parking Details:
.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does SoNu Digs have any available units?
SoNu Digs has 15 units available starting at $1,312 per month.
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does SoNu Digs have?
Some of SoNu Digs's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is SoNu Digs currently offering any rent specials?
SoNu Digs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SoNu Digs pet-friendly?
Yes, SoNu Digs is pet friendly.
Does SoNu Digs offer parking?
No, SoNu Digs does not offer parking.
Does SoNu Digs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SoNu Digs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SoNu Digs have a pool?
No, SoNu Digs does not have a pool.
Does SoNu Digs have accessible units?
Yes, SoNu Digs has accessible units.
Does SoNu Digs have units with dishwashers?
No, SoNu Digs does not have units with dishwashers.
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College