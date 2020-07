Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park doorman elevator gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At Sheridan Tower, you’ll enjoy comfortable, upscale living at the historic Edgewater Beach area, right on the corner of Hollywood and Sheridan and just steps away from the lake. The magnificent high-rise features a sprawling rooftop terrace with a dog run and indoor/outdoor lounge spaces. With Lake Shore Drive and the CTA at your doorstep, Sheridan Tower is a commuter’s dream! Many of the apartments offer magnificent unobstructed views of Lake Michigan and the city’s skyline.