Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus. Sheridan Lake accommodates your every need with renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments boasting stunning city and lake views, as well as its on-site fitness and laundry facilities. You’ll have access to great shopping and dining, and the CTA Red Line is steps away. Living is great at Sheridan Lake!