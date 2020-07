Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking package receiving garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry lobby

Sheridan Glen Apartments are steps away from Lake Michigan and the beach--just south of Loyola University, with quick access to CTA and Lake Shore Drive. The spacious studio and one bedroom apartments come equipped with modern kitchens, filled with state of the art appliances.