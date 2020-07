Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room on-site laundry

The duplex and simplex units at Sheridan Lofts offer premier luxury city living, with features like central air, rooftop deck and over-sized windows. The property is conveniently located along Sheffield Avenue, adjacent to the Belmont CTA stop and surrounded by tree-lined streets and several local bars and restaurants. The famous Vic Theater is also just a few steps away.