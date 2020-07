Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed on-site laundry

Located in a beautiful tree-lined residential community on the north side of the city, Rockwell Manor offers generously sized studios, convertibles, one, two and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and unique layouts.



Located just steps from the Lincoln Square neighborhood, home to the Old Town School of Folk Music, Horner Park and Welles Park; you'll have the opportunity to enjoy some of Chicago's best festivals, eclectic restaurants and distinctive retail shops. This neighborhood is one of the few that offer access to the North Branch of the Chicago River.