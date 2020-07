River North Park Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator 24hr gym parking garage lobby valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Hitting a new note of desirability amongst a buzzing Chicago scene, River North Park is primed to carry on a conversation of elevated Windy City living. Channeling a modern muse, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes are trending toward an unmatched level of refinement. With a thoughtful redesign in action, this Chicago community is in the process of welcoming the artistic nature of its River North neighborhood inside – from the trend-setting lobby to thoughtfully architected amenities. River North is a chic canvas for those that seek a modern lifestyle, without venturing outside the unique character Chicago presents. This concept flows through each immaculately executed apartment home, which now offer residents sleek fixtures with sophisticated finishes. Whether it’s access to high-end retailers or a menu of foodie craved dining options, a metropolitan edge mixes and mingles with the renowned River North neighborhood this community calls home.