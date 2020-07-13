Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance key fob access accessible elevator 24hr gym bike storage

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Clark is located in Chicago's popular Lincoln Park neighborhood. These spacious loft style studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments feature exposed brick walls, redesigned kitchens with stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, hardwood floors and electronic keyless entries. Your new apartment home is steps from the running/biking paths along Lake Michigan and surrounded by unique eateries, pubs, cafes and boutique shopping. Come Reside With Us!