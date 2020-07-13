Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Clark.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
key fob access
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Clark is located in Chicago's popular Lincoln Park neighborhood. These spacious loft style studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments feature exposed brick walls, redesigned kitchens with stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, hardwood floors and electronic keyless entries. Your new apartment home is steps from the running/biking paths along Lake Michigan and surrounded by unique eateries, pubs, cafes and boutique shopping. Come Reside With Us!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $400 per applicant, $50 credit and background check