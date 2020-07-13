All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Reside on Clark
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Reside on Clark

2200 N Clark St · (773) 839-0153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Clark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
key fob access
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Clark is located in Chicago's popular Lincoln Park neighborhood. These spacious loft style studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments feature exposed brick walls, redesigned kitchens with stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, hardwood floors and electronic keyless entries. Your new apartment home is steps from the running/biking paths along Lake Michigan and surrounded by unique eateries, pubs, cafes and boutique shopping. Come Reside With Us!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $400 per applicant, $50 credit and background check
Additional: Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest: $50/month (studio) $60/month (1 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage: Free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Clark have any available units?
Reside on Clark has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Clark have?
Some of Reside on Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Clark currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Clark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Clark is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Clark offer parking?
No, Reside on Clark does not offer parking.
Does Reside on Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reside on Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Clark have a pool?
No, Reside on Clark does not have a pool.
Does Reside on Clark have accessible units?
Yes, Reside on Clark has accessible units.
Does Reside on Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, Reside on Clark does not have units with dishwashers.
