Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room pool hot tub media room yoga

Onni proudly presents Old Town Park II, a modern and stylish residence inspired by the neighborhood. From studios to 3-bedrooms, these sophisticated apartments in Chicago’s Old Town feature thoughtful floorplans, condo-level finishes and expansive city views. With unparalleled amenities and innovative services, Old Town Park II offers the best of everything!