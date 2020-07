Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage package receiving 24hr gym 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage guest parking smoke-free community

Oakdale Terrace is located near the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview in Lakeview East. You can enjoy all that Lakeview has to offer in dining, shopping and entertainment. The property hosts onsite parking and easy access to CTA buses and trains.