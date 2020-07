Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard doorman 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Located in Lakeshore East, North Harbor Tower's desirable location places the city at your doorstep. Our 360 degree views of Chicago, Lake Michigan and access to all the Near East Side action will provide you with the ultimate Chicago experience. Come home every day to a studio, convertible 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, or 3-bedroom apartment floor plan with modern custom design, stunning airy bay windows and beautifully appointed amenities including an indoor heated pool, professional fitness center and expansive outdoor courtyard.