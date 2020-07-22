/
/
/
washington heights
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
284 Apartments for rent in Washington Heights, Chicago, IL
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8936 S Ashland Ave 2 FL
8936 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Unit 2 FL Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom heat included - Property Id: 319796 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8936-s-ashland-ave-chicago-il-unit-2-fl/319796 Property Id 319796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5972487)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9147 S. Normal Ave 2
9147 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732 Professionally managed 3 unit building Recently Rehabbed 2bd/1ba $900/Month $600 non refundable move in fee Required upon approval Free Heat & Electric + A/C Description: Private Walk
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1142 W 77th St 3
1142 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
2 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham SEEKING CHA VOUCHER - Property Id: 318930 SEEKING A 1 or 2 BEDROOM SECTION 8 VOUCHER -Newly renovated unit -Modern appliances -Spacious apartment APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9303 South Normal Avenue
9303 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
608 sqft
Cozy one bedroom doll house so pretty you will love it. Nice quite block near transportation. Tenant pays heat, electric and cooking gas.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
10144 South Union Avenue
10144 South Union Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1838 sqft
BRAND NEW REHABBED 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN FERNWOOD! THIS HOUSE BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND A SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM! THERE ARE 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A MODERN AND STYLISH
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1029 West 103rd Place
1029 West 103rd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
COME SEE THIS MARVELOUS 3 BEDROOM (PLUS DEN) 1 BATHROOM BUNGALOW STYLE HOME IN WASHINGTON HEIGHTS. YOU'LL LOVE THE ORIGINAL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VINTAGE YET UPDATED BATHROOM. THIS HOUSE HAS A FULL BASEMENT AND BEAUTIFUL YARD.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8915 S Justine
8915 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8917 So. Justine St - Unit 2A
8917 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom rehab apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises; unit has been wired for cable. Fenced in backyard. Tenant has to provide appliances. Includes heat. 40 unit multi-family
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4
9045 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW !!!!!!! FREE HEAT, Cooking Gas & ELECTRIC ...... Brand NEW Appliances Included ... Looking for a way out from paying high heating bills look no further.
1 of 8
Last updated April 13 at 08:03 AM
1 Unit Available
9123 S Ada
9123 South Ada Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1165 sqft
DESCRIPTION BEAUTIFUL MODERN 3 BED/1BA IN BRAINERD. ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, LIVING ROOM BOASTS A FAUX FIREPLACE UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM WITH GRANITE LIKE COUNTER TOPS AND STYLISH BACK SPLASH. 3 VERY SPACIOUS BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Washington Heights
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
8401 S Ada
8401 S Ada St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$935
725 sqft
Located right next to Foster Park, and near Cuffe Elementary School and Perspectives High School of Technology. Recently renovated apartments feature natural wood flooring and community parking.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in the Gresham neighborhood. Public transportation and gas stations nearby, along with stores and schools. Interstate 94 puts downtown Chicago within commuting distance for residents.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8407 S Gilbert Ct
8407 South Gilbert Court, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious Family Home - Property Id: 228158 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8407-s-gilbert-ct-chicago-il/228158 Property Id 228158 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5954239)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8205 S. Throop Street 2
8205 South Throop Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Heated Apartment - Property Id: 11088 Three bedrooms with enclosed porch suitable for extra bedroom, office or playroom; large picture windows overlooking tree lined street; fireplace; hardwood floors; decorated,
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1140 W 83rd St 2
1140 West 83rd Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
2 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham SEEKING CHA VOUCHER - Property Id: 318937 SEEKING A 1 or 2 BEDROOM SECTION 8 VOUCHER -Newly renovated unit -Modern appliances -Spacious apartment APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10118 S, Perry Ave
10118 South Perry Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Single Family House - newly renovated 3br, 1 bath, big kitchen, lots of storage, full basement. section 8 tenant welcome. (RLNE5873188)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8246 South RACINE Avenue
8246 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
This Unit is completely new and beautifully done, modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath, open floor plan, modern kitchen and bathroom, beautiful wood floors throughout, laundry in building, your client wont' be disappointed "section 8 welcome"
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8140 South May Street - 2
8140 South May Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment in nice two story building. It has control cooling system, hardwood flooring thru out the unit, with faux fireplace with plenty of closet space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8531 South Loomis Boulevard
8531 South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
Recently updated large brick bungalow for rent!! This 4BR/2.1BA all brick single family home features a large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement w/bath, and detached 2-car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8856 South Lowe Avenue
8856 South Lowe Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Come see this beautiful & recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in Gresham. This apartment is sharp & clean, & was recently modernized and updated. The unit is beautiful and practical, featuring contemporary finishes.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
324 West 112th Street
324 West 112th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Three bedrooms one bathroom second-floor apartment. The building only has two units. The bedrooms are spacious. There are hardwood floors in the living room, separate dining room, and bedrooms. The kitchen is an eat-in kitchen for dinette sets.
1 of 8
Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
8932 South Hermitage Avenue
8932 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Stop by and view on 2/1/20 from 12p to 1p.
