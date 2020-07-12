/
oakland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
972 Apartments for rent in Oakland, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
10 Units Available
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$804
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
Just minutes from the water and Downtown Chicago. This apartment community offers a playground, ample parking, a gym and garage space. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage provided.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4106 S Lake Park Ave
4106 South Lake Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central heat, deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly (small dog under 20lb only).
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3848 S Lake Park Ave Unit G
3848 South Lake Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo unit. Tremendous quality with an open floor plan, custom kitchen, stainless steel appliances, spacious master bedroom, updated bathroom, in unit laundry, private patio and so much more.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$998
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
890 sqft
A beautiful view of Lake Michigan and easy access to 31st Street Beach come standard at this community. There's onsite management, a lounge and complimentary storage also provided. Apartments have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
138 Units Available
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$938
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
908 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$820
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
775 sqft
Recently renovated units available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Features include hardwood floors and granite counters. Laundry facility available on site. Located in the highly walkable neighborhood of Bronzeville, Chicago, near parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
13 Units Available
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1034 sqft
Pet-friendly community centered around a private courtyard. The studios and 1-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Washington Park is within walking distance. Highway 40 links to downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
881 sqft
Apartments conveniently located to major highways and easy access to public transportation. There is air conditioning, ceiling fans, patios, balconies and walk-in closets. Amenities include courtyard and an alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
12 Units Available
4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
426 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
683 sqft
Located in Hyde Park, close to Lake Michigan. Residents enjoy communal courtyard, parking, laundry and trash valet. Units feature walk-in closets, bathtub, dishwasher and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished homes with extra storage and granite counters. Parking available on site. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Near the University of Chicago. Easy access to I-90 and I-94.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
8 Units Available
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
913 sqft
Luxury community near Burnham Park, with recently renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Complex has on-site laundry, elevator, pool table, and gym. Units feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,398
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from schools and Jessie Ma Houston Park. Residents enjoy units with granite countertops, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features bike storage, parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in North Kenwood and only moments from Burnham Nature Sanctuary, this property offers residents a pet-friendly environment with on-site laundry. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature patio or balcony, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and parking. Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, close to Madison Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly Bronzeville apartments with 24-hour maintenance, walk-in closets, free Wi-Fi. Arts and Crafts and Art Nouveau details add character. Hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light. Near parks and schools. Close to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Paramour
4850 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1203 sqft
Deluxe kitchens with granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Parking and gym on site. Only blocks from the campus of the University of Chicago, banks of Lake Michigan and conveniences along 53rd Street.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious layouts. Right in the heart of the Hyde Park neighborhood. Close to the University of Chicago. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive and I-90.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$820
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site courtyard during free time. Near CTA Red and Green lines. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Close to Oakwood-41st Street Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Michigan St
4201 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3BDRM/3BR IN BRONZEVILLE - Property Id: 318773 This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom unit is located in the historic Bronzeville area! This unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and ample
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4350 S Berkeley Ave 2
4350 South Berkeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BRAND NEW North Kenwood 2 BR available NOW! - Property Id: 234708 NEVER LIVED IN! Picturesque North Kenwood New Construction expertly designed and detailed 2 bedroom 2 bath set in intimate boutique 3 unit walk up building features: -Huge rear
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4600 S Drexel Blvd
4600 South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1200 sqft
Luxury living on Drexel Blvd - Property Id: 311979 If you're looking for space out sacrificing luxury, this is the unit for you! Amazingly large and gorgeous 1bedroom 2bathroom located on The Wonderful Drexel Blvd! This unit could easily be
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 E 49th St 1S
820 E 49th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$825
Sunny and Spacious studio in Kenwood - Property Id: 252421 STUNNING AND SPACIOUS STUDIO IN GORGEOUS KENWOOD! Hardwood floors, spacious closet space, and HEAT INCLUDED!! The price is right with this unit and it will not last long!!! Inquire
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3533 South Indiana Ave G
3533 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully Furnished 2bd/2ba Garden Condo - Property Id: 308737 Fully Furnished 2bd/2ba Garden Unit Located in the Historical Douglas Neighborhood Renting at $1,500 month Plus $1500 Security Deposit required 590 Credit Score or higher Qualifying
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr
454 East Bowen Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment near the lake - Property Id: 102351 Beautiful apartment near the lake. Recently remodeled with new carpet paint and bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
