Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Millennium Park Plaza

151 N Michigan Ave · (312) 313-5920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,675

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-2

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

One Bedroom-1

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom-1

$3,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millennium Park Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome home to luxury living on Michigan Avenue. Millennium Park Plaza is one of Chicago's premier downtown buildings not only for its elite zip code but also because of the pristine apartments that offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. With a location that cannot be matched, just steps from the Magnificent Mile, across the street from Millennium Park and minutes from the lake. But it does not stop there, top notch amenities include valet parking, 38th floor rooftop deck, state of the art fitness center with lap pool and 24 doorman; everyday will feel like living at a luxury resort.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $500
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: Garage $260.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millennium Park Plaza have any available units?
Millennium Park Plaza offers studio floorplans starting at $1,675, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,595, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,395. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Millennium Park Plaza have?
Some of Millennium Park Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millennium Park Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Millennium Park Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millennium Park Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Millennium Park Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Millennium Park Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Millennium Park Plaza offers parking.
Does Millennium Park Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Millennium Park Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Millennium Park Plaza have a pool?
No, Millennium Park Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Millennium Park Plaza have accessible units?
No, Millennium Park Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Millennium Park Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Millennium Park Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
