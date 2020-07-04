Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome home to luxury living on Michigan Avenue. Millennium Park Plaza is one of Chicago's premier downtown buildings not only for its elite zip code but also because of the pristine apartments that offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. With a location that cannot be matched, just steps from the Magnificent Mile, across the street from Millennium Park and minutes from the lake. But it does not stop there, top notch amenities include valet parking, 38th floor rooftop deck, state of the art fitness center with lap pool and 24 doorman; everyday will feel like living at a luxury resort.