Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area

Coming Fall 2019! Millennium on LaSalle is a high-rise that will feature 200+ timeless and tailored upscale rentals in the heart of the financial district in downtown Chicago, IL. The building will boast a year-round sky deck will adorn the roof, state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand classes, and many other desirable amenities. Opening in the fall of 2019, pre-leasing has not yet begun, however we are starting to build a list of interested parties. Please complete the form on our contact page to be added to that list and receive periodic updates about the progress of the construction, renderings of the completed spaces, and more. Millennium on LaSalle is not just a place to live, it is a BOLD. MODERN. HOME.