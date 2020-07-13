All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

Midpointe Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4050 W 115th St · (773) 839-3893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL 60655
Mount Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 7-304 · Avail. Aug 4

$911

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 2-205 · Avail. Aug 4

$961

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-412 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midpointe Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Midpointe apartments in Chicago, Illinois, offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. With a Chicago address and a suburban lifestyle, conveniently located near the Alsip/Worth area. Commutes are easy as we're only five minutes from I-80, I-294 and I-57, a short walk to a Pace bus stop and close to a Metra train station. Chicago's famous shopping, restaurants, entertainment and culture are all around you. On-site, our residents enjoy such luxurious amenities as olympic-size swimming pool with sundeck, on-site laundry facilities, spacious floor plans with oversized closets, and an intercom entry system. Come and experience suburban living in the middle of Chicago, take a tour today.

*** Bridge Property Management is pleased to announce new ownership as of February 26th, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 35 lb weight restriction
Parking Details: open parking, reserved spaces are available for a monthly fee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Midpointe Apartments have any available units?
Midpointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Midpointe Apartments have?
Some of Midpointe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midpointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Midpointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midpointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Midpointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Midpointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Midpointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Midpointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midpointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midpointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Midpointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Midpointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Midpointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Midpointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midpointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.

