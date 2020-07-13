Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator gym on-site laundry pool accessible parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments green community hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Midpointe apartments in Chicago, Illinois, offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. With a Chicago address and a suburban lifestyle, conveniently located near the Alsip/Worth area. Commutes are easy as we're only five minutes from I-80, I-294 and I-57, a short walk to a Pace bus stop and close to a Metra train station. Chicago's famous shopping, restaurants, entertainment and culture are all around you. On-site, our residents enjoy such luxurious amenities as olympic-size swimming pool with sundeck, on-site laundry facilities, spacious floor plans with oversized closets, and an intercom entry system. Come and experience suburban living in the middle of Chicago, take a tour today.



*** Bridge Property Management is pleased to announce new ownership as of February 26th, 2018.



