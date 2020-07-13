Amenities
Midpointe apartments in Chicago, Illinois, offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. With a Chicago address and a suburban lifestyle, conveniently located near the Alsip/Worth area. Commutes are easy as we're only five minutes from I-80, I-294 and I-57, a short walk to a Pace bus stop and close to a Metra train station. Chicago's famous shopping, restaurants, entertainment and culture are all around you. On-site, our residents enjoy such luxurious amenities as olympic-size swimming pool with sundeck, on-site laundry facilities, spacious floor plans with oversized closets, and an intercom entry system. Come and experience suburban living in the middle of Chicago, take a tour today.
*** Bridge Property Management is pleased to announce new ownership as of February 26th, 2018.
