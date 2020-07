Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup furnished bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments green community hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal

A bold 24-story architectural statement in a setting of magnificent prominence. Downtown and boutique. In the Loop. Create your own history. Daniel Burnham did. City Club Apartments MDA's floor plans include studios, convertibles, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses. Styles include soaring 10- to 12-foot ceilings, bamboo floors, granite island kitchens, sexy bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer and magnificent views. MDA offers every service for your convenience including a rooftop Sky Club and Sky Park, 24/7 concierge, business/conference center, fitness facility and innovative technology, to name a few. Work from Home Floorplans Available. APPOINTMENTS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.