Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area dog park doorman e-payments green community internet access internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table

LINEA Apartments features luxury boutique apartments in the Loop of Chicago. Located right downtown, our boutique apartments provide the amenities and features you need to enjoy a luxurious and exciting lifestyle. Right in the middle of the Loop's fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment options, LINEA provides an elite luxury living experience with a state-of-the-art rooftop fitness center and indoor/outdoor pool that offers some of the best views of Chicago.