Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Lincoln Square Commons

4759 N Maplewood Ave · (850) 754-7598
Location

4759 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0201 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 0208 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0305 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0101 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,979

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Square Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
bike storage
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
Lincoln Square Commons sits in the heart of Lincoln Square on Maplewood and Lawrence Avenue. The property boasts completely remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The buildings are just steps away from Lincoln Avenue and all of the shopping, restaurants and nightlife that Lincoln Square has to offer. Call us today to schedule a viewing of these condo-quality apartments in a neighborhood with so much charm!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 1
rent: $75/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Square Commons have any available units?
Lincoln Square Commons has 5 units available starting at $1,471 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Square Commons have?
Some of Lincoln Square Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Square Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Square Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Square Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Square Commons is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Square Commons offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Square Commons offers parking.
Does Lincoln Square Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lincoln Square Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Square Commons have a pool?
No, Lincoln Square Commons does not have a pool.
Does Lincoln Square Commons have accessible units?
No, Lincoln Square Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln Square Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Square Commons has units with dishwashers.
