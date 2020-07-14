Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator bike storage package receiving parking on-site laundry

Lincoln Square Commons sits in the heart of Lincoln Square on Maplewood and Lawrence Avenue. The property boasts completely remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The buildings are just steps away from Lincoln Avenue and all of the shopping, restaurants and nightlife that Lincoln Square has to offer. Call us today to schedule a viewing of these condo-quality apartments in a neighborhood with so much charm!