L Logan Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

L Logan Square

2211 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 389-1978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
The Wait Is Over! In-Person tours are now available and receive 1.5 months of free rent on all available apartments. Call us for more details!
Location

2211 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 524-C · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Unit 624-B · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Unit 301-C · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 428 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from L Logan Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
package receiving
cats allowed
L - Logan Square Apartments is Logan Square's most unique luxury apartment building. Located just steps from the California Blue Line Stop, and surrounded by the neighborhood's hottest bars, cafes, boutiques, and restaurants, L provides a convenient and authentic living experience. Along with Studios, 1-bedrooms, and 2-bedrooms, L Logan Square also features a Rent By the Bedroom Coliving Program, where residents can rent a private bedroom and bathroom.

Units at L feature: wide-plank flooring throughout including bedrooms, quartz countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, roller shade window treatments, energy-efficient stainless appliances, glass-enclosed showers, custom closets and extra high finished ceilings. Amenities include: Bike Kitchen, beautifully landscaped rooftop deck with grills & CTA Train Car water feature, 1000 Sq. Ft. gym, Coworking lounge, keyless technology, additional storage units and more. Attached heated parking is available for an extra monthly fee. Book a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does L Logan Square have any available units?
L Logan Square has 10 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does L Logan Square have?
Some of L Logan Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is L Logan Square currently offering any rent specials?
L Logan Square is offering the following rent specials: The Wait Is Over! In-Person tours are now available and receive 1.5 months of free rent on all available apartments. Call us for more details!
Is L Logan Square pet-friendly?
Yes, L Logan Square is pet friendly.
Does L Logan Square offer parking?
Yes, L Logan Square offers parking.
Does L Logan Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, L Logan Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does L Logan Square have a pool?
No, L Logan Square does not have a pool.
Does L Logan Square have accessible units?
No, L Logan Square does not have accessible units.
Does L Logan Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, L Logan Square has units with dishwashers.
