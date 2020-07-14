Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill key fob access package receiving cats allowed

L - Logan Square Apartments is Logan Square's most unique luxury apartment building. Located just steps from the California Blue Line Stop, and surrounded by the neighborhood's hottest bars, cafes, boutiques, and restaurants, L provides a convenient and authentic living experience. Along with Studios, 1-bedrooms, and 2-bedrooms, L Logan Square also features a Rent By the Bedroom Coliving Program, where residents can rent a private bedroom and bathroom.



Units at L feature: wide-plank flooring throughout including bedrooms, quartz countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, roller shade window treatments, energy-efficient stainless appliances, glass-enclosed showers, custom closets and extra high finished ceilings. Amenities include: Bike Kitchen, beautifully landscaped rooftop deck with grills & CTA Train Car water feature, 1000 Sq. Ft. gym, Coworking lounge, keyless technology, additional storage units and more. Attached heated parking is available for an extra monthly fee. Book a tour today.