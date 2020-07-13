All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Halsted Flats Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3740 N Halsted St · (619) 345-5748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free
Location

3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0919 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,408

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,563

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0515 · Avail. now

$2,919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 0614 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 0514 · Avail. now

$3,037

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halsted Flats Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
cats allowed
elevator
garage
gym
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
At Halsted Flats you’ll find an upscale environment perfect for professionals in the bustling Lakeview community. Relax by the heated pool and cabanas on the sundeck, grab a coffee in the wired club room, or meet friends and neighbors onsite for a cookout. This new property offers a fun and exclusive lifestyle, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. Halsted Flats, with its spacious floorplans, high-quality amenities and unparalleled views is a stand-out among Lakeview neighborhood apartments. Lakeview is one of Chicago’s largest and most sought-after communities for busy professionals and anyone seeking an exciting lifestyle. It’s a large urban and historic area that contains several smaller neighborhoods and enclaves including Boystown, Lakeview East, and Wrigleyville and is filled with restaurants, boutiques, Whole Foods and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200-$400 Admin Fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. No weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking: $125/year; Parking garage: $225/month unreserved $275/month reserved.
Storage Details: Storage units:$30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halsted Flats Apartments have any available units?
Halsted Flats Apartments has 15 units available starting at $2,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Halsted Flats Apartments have?
Some of Halsted Flats Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halsted Flats Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Halsted Flats Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One month free
Is Halsted Flats Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Halsted Flats Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Halsted Flats Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Halsted Flats Apartments offers parking.
Does Halsted Flats Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Halsted Flats Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Halsted Flats Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Halsted Flats Apartments has a pool.
Does Halsted Flats Apartments have accessible units?
No, Halsted Flats Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Halsted Flats Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Halsted Flats Apartments has units with dishwashers.
