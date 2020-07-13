Halsted Flats Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge internet cafe dog park fire pit green community parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub cats allowed elevator garage gym car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard doorman e-payments internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

At Halsted Flats you’ll find an upscale environment perfect for professionals in the bustling Lakeview community. Relax by the heated pool and cabanas on the sundeck, grab a coffee in the wired club room, or meet friends and neighbors onsite for a cookout. This new property offers a fun and exclusive lifestyle, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. Halsted Flats, with its spacious floorplans, high-quality amenities and unparalleled views is a stand-out among Lakeview neighborhood apartments. Lakeview is one of Chicago’s largest and most sought-after communities for busy professionals and anyone seeking an exciting lifestyle. It’s a large urban and historic area that contains several smaller neighborhoods and enclaves including Boystown, Lakeview East, and Wrigleyville and is filled with restaurants, boutiques, Whole Foods and more.