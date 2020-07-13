Halsted Flats Apartments

Amenities
At Halsted Flats you’ll find an upscale environment perfect for professionals in the bustling Lakeview community. Relax by the heated pool and cabanas on the sundeck, grab a coffee in the wired club room, or meet friends and neighbors onsite for a cookout. This new property offers a fun and exclusive lifestyle, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. Halsted Flats, with its spacious floorplans, high-quality amenities and unparalleled views is a stand-out among Lakeview neighborhood apartments. Lakeview is one of Chicago’s largest and most sought-after communities for busy professionals and anyone seeking an exciting lifestyle. It’s a large urban and historic area that contains several smaller neighborhoods and enclaves including Boystown, Lakeview East, and Wrigleyville and is filled with restaurants, boutiques, Whole Foods and more.