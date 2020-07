Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub accessible elevator garage bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park doorman game room green community internet access key fob access pool table shuffle board yoga

LIVE SMART



Welcome home to Eleven40 Apartments, a luxury property in Chicago, IL. Eleven40’s perfect location in Chicago’s South Loop is incredibly convenient to both work and play. You’ll be close to DePaul University, The Art Institute of Chicago, Michigan Avenue Shopping, and many fine dining options. Enjoy life close to work and school as our property is near Columbia College Chicago and The Field Museum. (+more)



Eleven40 provides its residents a wide selection of studio, one-, and two-bedroom, pet friendly apartments. Featuring exclusive community and household amenities like quartz countertops, panoramic views from floor to ceiling windows and wood-inspired plank flooring. Come take a dip in the refreshing rooftop pool or relax in our adjacent hot tub. Spend time in the fitness center and spin studio or jam with your neighbors in our music room.



Eleven40 is both sustainable and efficient. Certified as LEED Silver, Eleven40 creates a sustainable environment to live in. Fe