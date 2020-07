Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool bbq/grill guest suite lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage car charging cc payments conference room dog park e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Echelon Chicago is located where the West Loop meets River North. Our apartments offer spacious living, impressive views of the city skyline, and today's most in-demand features and amenities, all under one roof. Our stunning lobby and friendly 24 concierge welcomes you home every day, where you can easily enjoy a host of convenient amenities. Amenities include an Outdoor Pool, Sundeck with Grilling Stations, Fitness Center, Business Center, and Resident Lounge. Our beautiful appointed apartments feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, in-unit laundry, spacious bathrooms, and lots of natural light. These impressive details, paired with our excellent commitment to service, make Echelon Chicago one of the most desirable apartment communities in the city!