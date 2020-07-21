All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:57 AM

Cobbler Square Lofts

1350 N Wells St · (951) 783-4452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Offer Ending Soon… Move in by August 31st, 2020 and receive 2 MONTHS OFF RENT! Terms and restrictions apply. See our Leasing Specialist for more details.
Location

1350 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 205D · Avail. Sep 22

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 404F · Avail. Sep 7

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 502D · Avail. Sep 3

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 303A · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 305G · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 316A · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401F · Avail. now

$2,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 201F · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 300G · Avail. Aug 23

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cobbler Square Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
e-payments
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
game room
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Perfectly situated in the heart of Chicago’s Old Town, Cobbler Square Lofts brings you the ideal blend of historical charm and modern convenience with a fresh take on mixed-use apartment living. Come home to comfort and efficiency with inspired design in every detail of our studio, one-, and two-bedroom homes with impeccable features and all of the elegant touches you deserve. Expansive kitchens flow seamlessly into spacious living areas and exhibit a variety of features including large islands, gas-range stoves, and more. Classic elements transform your space from an apartment to a home, and other important conveniences, like large closets, personal thermostats and central air, allow you to find a space that’s just right for you.

Just steps from your home you will find a large selection of community amenities to bring luxury into your lifestyle. From Swerve Beauty Salon to Cafe Sushi, our mixed-use community boasts a variety of shops and dining to meet your every need. Our high-tech fitness center will get you moving and our tech-savvy business center is the perfect place to finish up that last minute presentation or just browse the web. Have it all at your doorstep.

The Victorian-inspired atmosphere of Old Town Chicago is just a stone’s throw away from Cobbler Square Lofts, so our apartments make it so you don’t have to go far to enjoy the best shopping, dining, and entertainment our city has to offer. Influenced by the Yippies and Hippies of the 60s, Cobbler Square still offers eclectic shopping experiences, unique dining options, and a variety of local attractions you won’t find anywhere else. Find your dream home where history and modernity collide. Contact Cobbler Square Lofts today to schedule a guided community tour and begin the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 50 lbs max weight limit
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cobbler Square Lofts have any available units?
Cobbler Square Lofts has 52 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Cobbler Square Lofts have?
Some of Cobbler Square Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cobbler Square Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Cobbler Square Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Offer Ending Soon… Move in by August 31st, 2020 and receive 2 MONTHS OFF RENT! Terms and restrictions apply. See our Leasing Specialist for more details.
Is Cobbler Square Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Cobbler Square Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Cobbler Square Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Cobbler Square Lofts offers parking.
Does Cobbler Square Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cobbler Square Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cobbler Square Lofts have a pool?
No, Cobbler Square Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Cobbler Square Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Cobbler Square Lofts has accessible units.
Does Cobbler Square Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cobbler Square Lofts has units with dishwashers.
