Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tucked away in West Rogers Park, this red brick walk-up offers one to four-bedroom apartments with a vintage twist. These apartments feature spacious layouts with hardwood flooring. A short run or bicycle ride way to Indian Boundary Park, you can enjoy your local surroundings or easily connect to downtown, Evanston, Lincolnwood or Skokie.