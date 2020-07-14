All apartments in Chicago
Broadway Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Broadway Place

5427 North Broadway Street · (312) 757-7444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! For a limited time when you lease your new apartment home by 7/15/20. Contact us today!
Location

5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4M · Avail. Sep 15

$2,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 3E · Avail. Aug 19

$2,411

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. Aug 28

$2,632

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadway Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
package receiving
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $350-$650
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Parking garage $175 per month, Lot Parking $150 per month, Street parking available through the City of Chicago: http://www.chicityclerk.com/city-stickers-parking/about-city-stickers/vehicle-sticker-type-prices.
Storage Details: Indoor bicycle storage and storage lockers included in rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadway Place have any available units?
Broadway Place has 5 units available starting at $2,118 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadway Place have?
Some of Broadway Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadway Place currently offering any rent specials?
Broadway Place is offering the following rent specials: HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! For a limited time when you lease your new apartment home by 7/15/20. Contact us today!
Is Broadway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadway Place is pet friendly.
Does Broadway Place offer parking?
Yes, Broadway Place offers parking.
Does Broadway Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadway Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadway Place have a pool?
No, Broadway Place does not have a pool.
Does Broadway Place have accessible units?
No, Broadway Place does not have accessible units.
Does Broadway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadway Place has units with dishwashers.
