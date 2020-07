Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony bathtub range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area doorman gym parking pool bike storage package receiving concierge online portal valet service

Tucked away on a beautiful, quiet landmark street in the heart of the Gold Coast; this refined building is just minutes from the Magnificent Mile, Lincoln Park and The Loop.



Offering spacious units with views of both the skyline and the lake, Astor House is your home in the city.