Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly bike storage car charging concierge dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

AMLI River North is in the heart of the vibrant River North neighborhood in downtown Chicago. Our new 50-story high-rise River North apartments are surrounded by great shopping, eclectic restaurants and exciting night life. Our downtown Chicago rental apartments offer a walk-to-work location, so getting anywhere is easy because we are just a few blocks from the CTA Grand-Redline stop, as well as numerous bus stops. AMLI's luxury Chicago apartments boast exceptional amenities that include a high-impact fitness center; yoga and Pilates studio; resident lounge and clubroom; business center with adjoining morning room and coffee bar; private library and dining room; theater room; rooftop deck with outdoor pool and private cabanas, fireplaces, and built-in grills; and convenient ground floor retail and garage parking with Zipcar available. AMLI's new River North apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, designer lighting, wood style flooring throughout, plush carpeting in bedrooms, and expansive skyline views. Upgraded penthouse downtown Chicago rental apartments are also available.Choosing our luxury Chicago apartments is a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because our building is LEED Gold Certified. And AMLI River North residents will Breatheasy because our community is smoke-free inside and out.