Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar 24hr concierge dog park doorman elevator gym game room green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room package receiving yoga garage car charging car wash area clubhouse conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments key fob access nest technology online portal pool table wine room

Recently built to be one of Chicago’s most illustrious examples of style, utility, and green compliance, our unique high-rise offers unparalleled amenities and convenience for those on the go. From our virtual concierge desk to our dry cleaning and tailoring services, we can see to your every need. Onsite management can deal with any issue quickly and professionally, and our 24-hour door staff with controlled access will ensure you feel safe and comfortable at all times. You have a vision for your future, and you can begin to live it when you come home to Alta Roosevelt. Our apartments offer expansive windows, private balconies, and pristine quartz countertops, as well as the technology you need to live, built in and standard. Cook a meal for friends on our stainless steel Whirlpool appliances; stream your favorite movies through our high-speed Wi-Fi, or settle down for a heavenly soak in your new master bathtub. When you’re here, you’ll always feel refreshed and comfortable.