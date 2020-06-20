All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

995 West Leland Avenue

995 West Leland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

995 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9C · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning 2bed/2bath condo in Uptown! Available July 1st!
Stunning 2 bed/2bath condo in Uptown, full of natural light! This bright and sunny condo has floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking city views. With an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and seperate dining area, this unit is perfect for entertaining guests! The bedrooms are both fully enclosed for privacy and are carpeted for comfort. Hardwood throughout all other rooms, besides tile in the bathrooms. Also included in rent is in-unit laundry, central heat, basic cable/internet and 1 indoor parking space! Walking distance to Wilson Red Line, Target, grocery stores, shopping, restaurants and nightlife! Don't miss out!

Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 West Leland Avenue have any available units?
995 West Leland Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 West Leland Avenue have?
Some of 995 West Leland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 West Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
995 West Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 West Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 West Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 995 West Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 995 West Leland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 995 West Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 West Leland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 West Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 995 West Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 995 West Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 995 West Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 995 West Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 West Leland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
