945 Leavitt

Amenities
Beautiful four bedroom plus den, three bath new construction duplex on Leavitt, two blocks to Division, features 2200 SF, central air, gorgeous island kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded black appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, large, open living and dining rooms, granite surround fireplace, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, upgraded stone baths, in-unit laundry, private deck, garage parking included, and a short walk to Wicker Park's Division Street! No pets, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease