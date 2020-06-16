All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

945 Leavitt

945 N Leavitt St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

945 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful four bedroom plus den, three bath new construction duplex on Leavitt, two blocks to Division, features 2200 SF, central air, gorgeous island kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded black appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, large, open living and dining rooms, granite surround fireplace, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, upgraded stone baths, in-unit laundry, private deck, garage parking included, and a short walk to Wicker Park's Division Street! No pets, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Leavitt have any available units?
945 Leavitt has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Leavitt have?
Some of 945 Leavitt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Leavitt currently offering any rent specials?
945 Leavitt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Leavitt pet-friendly?
No, 945 Leavitt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 945 Leavitt offer parking?
Yes, 945 Leavitt does offer parking.
Does 945 Leavitt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Leavitt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Leavitt have a pool?
No, 945 Leavitt does not have a pool.
Does 945 Leavitt have accessible units?
No, 945 Leavitt does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Leavitt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Leavitt has units with dishwashers.
