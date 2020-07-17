942 W Winona St

Amenities
Beautiful brand new 1 bedrooms - Property Id: 278945
Beautiful brand new 1 bedrooms in the heart of Uptown!! Beautiful brand new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, custom Italian cabinetry and backsplashes!! Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, queen sized bedroom and pet friendly floors (Please inquire)!! Building features a laundry room, athletic facility, beautiful Spanish painted-tile lobby and an amazing location 1-2 blocks from Marianos, the beach, Lakeshore Drive, The CTA Red Line, busses and lots of restaurants and entertainment! Many units with views of Lake Michigan.
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278945
Property Id 278945
(RLNE5895930)