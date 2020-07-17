All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

942 W Winona St

942 West Winona Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

942 West Winona Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
lobby
Beautiful brand new 1 bedrooms - Property Id: 278945

Beautiful brand new 1 bedrooms in the heart of Uptown!! Beautiful brand new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, custom Italian cabinetry and backsplashes!! Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, queen sized bedroom and pet friendly floors (Please inquire)!! Building features a laundry room, athletic facility, beautiful Spanish painted-tile lobby and an amazing location 1-2 blocks from Marianos, the beach, Lakeshore Drive, The CTA Red Line, busses and lots of restaurants and entertainment! Many units with views of Lake Michigan.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278945
Property Id 278945

(RLNE5895930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 W Winona St have any available units?
942 W Winona St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 W Winona St have?
Some of 942 W Winona St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 W Winona St currently offering any rent specials?
942 W Winona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 W Winona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 W Winona St is pet friendly.
Does 942 W Winona St offer parking?
No, 942 W Winona St does not offer parking.
Does 942 W Winona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 W Winona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 W Winona St have a pool?
No, 942 W Winona St does not have a pool.
Does 942 W Winona St have accessible units?
No, 942 W Winona St does not have accessible units.
Does 942 W Winona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 W Winona St does not have units with dishwashers.
