Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

934 North Keystone Avenue

934 North Keystone Avenue · (708) 935-4347
Location

934 North Keystone Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 934 North Keystone Avenue have any available units?
934 North Keystone Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 934 North Keystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
934 North Keystone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 North Keystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 934 North Keystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 934 North Keystone Avenue offer parking?
No, 934 North Keystone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 934 North Keystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 North Keystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 North Keystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 934 North Keystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 934 North Keystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 934 North Keystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 934 North Keystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 North Keystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 North Keystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 North Keystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

