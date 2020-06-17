933 W VAN BUREN ST

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BA LOFT IN PRIME WEST LOOP - PARKING INCLD! Prime 2Bed/2Ba West Loop concrete loft! Features beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops and ss appliances. In-unit washer/dryer. Open floor plan w/ dining area, perfect for entertaining. Big master w/ walk-in closet and luxury bath. Private balcony facing south. Building amenities include 24/7 doorman, workout room, rooftop deck w/ grilling area & fabulous city view! Amazing location, just steps to Bartelme Park, Skinner School, Mariano's, Whole Food, Randolph St. Restaurant Row and Madison St. Corridor. Walk to CTA, Metro or Loop. Storage Locker and 1 Parking Space INCLUDED! Rent also includes water, trash, internet and basic cable. Lessee just pays gas & electric. Available March 1st.