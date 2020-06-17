All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
933 W VAN BUREN ST
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:44 PM

933 W VAN BUREN ST

933 West Van Buren Street · (773) 644-0672
Location

933 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BA LOFT IN PRIME WEST LOOP - PARKING INCLD! Prime 2Bed/2Ba West Loop concrete loft! Features beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops and ss appliances. In-unit washer/dryer. Open floor plan w/ dining area, perfect for entertaining. Big master w/ walk-in closet and luxury bath. Private balcony facing south. Building amenities include 24/7 doorman, workout room, rooftop deck w/ grilling area & fabulous city view! Amazing location, just steps to Bartelme Park, Skinner School, Mariano's, Whole Food, Randolph St. Restaurant Row and Madison St. Corridor. Walk to CTA, Metro or Loop. Storage Locker and 1 Parking Space INCLUDED! Rent also includes water, trash, internet and basic cable. Lessee just pays gas & electric. Available March 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 W VAN BUREN ST have any available units?
933 W VAN BUREN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 W VAN BUREN ST have?
Some of 933 W VAN BUREN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 W VAN BUREN ST currently offering any rent specials?
933 W VAN BUREN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 W VAN BUREN ST pet-friendly?
No, 933 W VAN BUREN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 933 W VAN BUREN ST offer parking?
Yes, 933 W VAN BUREN ST does offer parking.
Does 933 W VAN BUREN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 W VAN BUREN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 W VAN BUREN ST have a pool?
No, 933 W VAN BUREN ST does not have a pool.
Does 933 W VAN BUREN ST have accessible units?
No, 933 W VAN BUREN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 933 W VAN BUREN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 W VAN BUREN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
