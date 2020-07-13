933 W FLETCHER 1F

Amenities
933 W. Fletcher is managed by ICM Properties Inc, a professional management company with more than 50 years of experience and have an emergency night time call center.
The building offers 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 770 to 1205 sq.ft.
Great Lakeview location very close to El (you will hear it in the background). All units have HWF, dishwasher & Central Air / Forced Gas heat.
Near nightlife, shopping, gym, and 24 hour emergency call center.
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!
Fletcher & Sheffield