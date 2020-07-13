All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

933 W FLETCHER 1F

933 West Fletcher Street · (773) 355-4314
Location

933 West Fletcher Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 933-2R · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 933-1F · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 933 W FLETCHER 1F.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
933 W. Fletcher is managed by ICM Properties Inc, a professional management company with more than 50 years of experience and have an emergency night time call center.

The building offers 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 770 to 1205 sq.ft.

Great Lakeview location very close to El (you will hear it in the background). All units have HWF, dishwasher & Central Air / Forced Gas heat.
Near nightlife, shopping, gym, and 24 hour emergency call center.

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!

Fletcher & Sheffield

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 W FLETCHER 1F have any available units?
933 W FLETCHER 1F has 2 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 W FLETCHER 1F have?
Some of 933 W FLETCHER 1F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 W FLETCHER 1F currently offering any rent specials?
933 W FLETCHER 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 W FLETCHER 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 W FLETCHER 1F is pet friendly.
Does 933 W FLETCHER 1F offer parking?
Yes, 933 W FLETCHER 1F offers parking.
Does 933 W FLETCHER 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 W FLETCHER 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 W FLETCHER 1F have a pool?
No, 933 W FLETCHER 1F does not have a pool.
Does 933 W FLETCHER 1F have accessible units?
No, 933 W FLETCHER 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 933 W FLETCHER 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 W FLETCHER 1F has units with dishwashers.
