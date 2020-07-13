933 W FLETCHER 1F

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

933 W. Fletcher is managed by ICM Properties Inc, a professional management company with more than 50 years of experience and have an emergency night time call center.



The building offers 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 770 to 1205 sq.ft.



Great Lakeview location very close to El (you will hear it in the background). All units have HWF, dishwasher & Central Air / Forced Gas heat.

Near nightlife, shopping, gym, and 24 hour emergency call center.



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!



Fletcher & Sheffield