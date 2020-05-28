931 Newport

Amenities
Amazing new listing on Newport in fabulous Wrigleyville! Huge 1700 SF three bedroom, two bath features central air, updated, newer kitchen with stainless appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, fridge, large living room, separate dining room with built-in hutch, large bedrooms, ample closet and storage space, ceramic tiled baths, on-site laundry, garage parking available, great outdoor space for grilling. Pets OK, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease