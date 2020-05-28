All apartments in Chicago
931 Newport
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

931 Newport

931 W Newport Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing new listing on Newport in fabulous Wrigleyville! Huge 1700 SF three bedroom, two bath features central air, updated, newer kitchen with stainless appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, fridge, large living room, separate dining room with built-in hutch, large bedrooms, ample closet and storage space, ceramic tiled baths, on-site laundry, garage parking available, great outdoor space for grilling. Pets OK, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Newport have any available units?
931 Newport has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Newport have?
Some of 931 Newport's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Newport currently offering any rent specials?
931 Newport isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Newport pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Newport is pet friendly.
Does 931 Newport offer parking?
Yes, 931 Newport does offer parking.
Does 931 Newport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Newport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Newport have a pool?
No, 931 Newport does not have a pool.
Does 931 Newport have accessible units?
No, 931 Newport does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Newport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Newport has units with dishwashers.
