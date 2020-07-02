All apartments in Chicago
925 West Dakin St
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

925 West Dakin St

925 W Dakin St · (773) 345-7163
Location

925 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 925 West Dakin St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Classic and charming are the first words that come to mind at 925 W. Dakin. Add the proximity to Wrigley and the lake, and youre sure to be charmed by all this apartment building has to offer:\n\n \n\nRecently rehabbed, the vintage Chicago details mix perfectly with modern updates: hardwood floors and updated kitchens, exposed brick and new appliances. Each unit feels like a dreamy Lakeview loft!\n\n \n\nCentral A/C and heat will keep you cool after catching a summer Cubs game and cozy while you watch the winter snow fall outside your Dakin home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 West Dakin St have any available units?
925 West Dakin St offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,375. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 West Dakin St have?
Some of 925 West Dakin St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 West Dakin St currently offering any rent specials?
925 West Dakin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 West Dakin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 West Dakin St is pet friendly.
Does 925 West Dakin St offer parking?
No, 925 West Dakin St does not offer parking.
Does 925 West Dakin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 West Dakin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 West Dakin St have a pool?
No, 925 West Dakin St does not have a pool.
Does 925 West Dakin St have accessible units?
No, 925 West Dakin St does not have accessible units.
Does 925 West Dakin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 West Dakin St has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

