925 W Huron
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

925 W Huron

925 West Huron Street · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom Loft in River West
Great loft units available in awesome River West location! This spacious 1 bed features fireplace, modern kitchen w/ granite counter tops. Rent includes heat, a/c, water, trash and basic cable! Building features on-site laundry, dry cleaners, fitness room, ROOFTOP DECK with skyline views, management office & night doorman. Sorry, no dogs. Located just moments away from Downtown, Grand Blue Line & Expressways. Prime location for nightlife, dining and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 W Huron have any available units?
925 W Huron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 W Huron have?
Some of 925 W Huron's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 W Huron currently offering any rent specials?
925 W Huron isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 W Huron pet-friendly?
No, 925 W Huron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 925 W Huron offer parking?
No, 925 W Huron does not offer parking.
Does 925 W Huron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 W Huron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 W Huron have a pool?
No, 925 W Huron does not have a pool.
Does 925 W Huron have accessible units?
No, 925 W Huron does not have accessible units.
Does 925 W Huron have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 W Huron does not have units with dishwashers.
