925 W Huron

Amenities
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom Loft in River West
Great loft units available in awesome River West location! This spacious 1 bed features fireplace, modern kitchen w/ granite counter tops. Rent includes heat, a/c, water, trash and basic cable! Building features on-site laundry, dry cleaners, fitness room, ROOFTOP DECK with skyline views, management office & night doorman. Sorry, no dogs. Located just moments away from Downtown, Grand Blue Line & Expressways. Prime location for nightlife, dining and shopping!