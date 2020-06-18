All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

925 North Ashland

925 North Ashland Avenue · (312) 600-5102
Location

925 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom apartment Features: Hardwood floors, central air and heat, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, granite counters, laundry in building. Short walk to Blue Line and Division/Wicker Park dining, shopping & nightlife. No dogs. Cats ok Transportation Bus: 9, Ashland & Augusta (0.06 mi) Bus: 66, Chicago & Ashland (0.18 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Thomas (0.26 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Ashland (Blue Line) (0.32 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Division (0.32 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 North Ashland have any available units?
925 North Ashland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 North Ashland have?
Some of 925 North Ashland's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 North Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
925 North Ashland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 North Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 North Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 925 North Ashland offer parking?
No, 925 North Ashland does not offer parking.
Does 925 North Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 North Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 North Ashland have a pool?
No, 925 North Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 925 North Ashland have accessible units?
No, 925 North Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 925 North Ashland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 North Ashland has units with dishwashers.
