925 North Ashland

Amenities
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom apartment Features: Hardwood floors, central air and heat, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, granite counters, laundry in building. Short walk to Blue Line and Division/Wicker Park dining, shopping & nightlife. No dogs. Cats ok Transportation Bus: 9, Ashland & Augusta (0.06 mi) Bus: 66, Chicago & Ashland (0.18 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Thomas (0.26 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Ashland (Blue Line) (0.32 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Division (0.32 mi)
Terms: One year lease