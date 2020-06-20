9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2

Amenities
– Newly remodeled 3-bedroom / 2-bathroom apartment in South Chicago
– Unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, and high ceilings
– Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and white cabinetry
– Large layout with living room / dining room combo and laundry hookup
– Features private deck overlooking shared back yard
– Located 0.2 miles to South Chicago (93rd) Metra ME station, 0.2 miles to CTA #71 71st/South Shore bus route, and 0.3 miles to I-90 Chicago Skyway with direct access to Downtown
2 unit house