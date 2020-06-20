All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:49 AM

9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2

9234 South Houston Avenue · (312) 988-0669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9234 South Houston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
– Newly remodeled 3-bedroom / 2-bathroom apartment in South Chicago

– Unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, and high ceilings

– Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and white cabinetry

– Large layout with living room / dining room combo and laundry hookup

– Features private deck overlooking shared back yard

– Located 0.2 miles to South Chicago (93rd) Metra ME station, 0.2 miles to CTA #71 71st/South Shore bus route, and 0.3 miles to I-90 Chicago Skyway with direct access to Downtown
2 unit house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 have any available units?
9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 have?
Some of 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 is pet friendly.
Does 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 offer parking?
No, 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 does not offer parking.
Does 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 have a pool?
No, 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 have accessible units?
No, 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2 has units with dishwashers.
