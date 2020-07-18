All apartments in Chicago
922 West Buena

922 West Buena Avenue · (312) 348-5809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

922 West Buena Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Amazing Buena Park 3 bed 2 bath rehab features, granite/stainless kitchen w/dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large bedrooms, great sunlight, deck, outdoor parking available for $140, small pets negotiable, and much more.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 West Buena have any available units?
922 West Buena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 West Buena have?
Some of 922 West Buena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 West Buena currently offering any rent specials?
922 West Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 West Buena pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 West Buena is pet friendly.
Does 922 West Buena offer parking?
Yes, 922 West Buena offers parking.
Does 922 West Buena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 West Buena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 West Buena have a pool?
No, 922 West Buena does not have a pool.
Does 922 West Buena have accessible units?
No, 922 West Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 922 West Buena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 West Buena has units with dishwashers.
