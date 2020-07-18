Amazing Buena Park 3 bed 2 bath rehab features, granite/stainless kitchen w/dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large bedrooms, great sunlight, deck, outdoor parking available for $140, small pets negotiable, and much more.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 922 West Buena have?
Some of 922 West Buena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 West Buena currently offering any rent specials?
922 West Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 West Buena pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 West Buena is pet friendly.
Does 922 West Buena offer parking?
Yes, 922 West Buena offers parking.
Does 922 West Buena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 West Buena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 West Buena have a pool?
No, 922 West Buena does not have a pool.
Does 922 West Buena have accessible units?
No, 922 West Buena does not have accessible units.