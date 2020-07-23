All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 917 W Dakin St # 305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
917 W Dakin St # 305
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

917 W Dakin St # 305

917 West Dakin Street · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

917 West Dakin Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1775 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath in Prime Lakeview Location! - Property Id: 315878

2 bedroom apartment in Lakeview, just North of Wrigley Field! Features hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan, dishwasher, good sized bedroom. Laundry available on-site. 1/2 block to Sheridan Red line. Close to restaurants, nightlife, grocery and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/917-w-dakin-st-%23-305-chicago-il/315878
Property Id 315878

(RLNE5936617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 W Dakin St # 305 have any available units?
917 W Dakin St # 305 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 917 W Dakin St # 305 currently offering any rent specials?
917 W Dakin St # 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 W Dakin St # 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 W Dakin St # 305 is pet friendly.
Does 917 W Dakin St # 305 offer parking?
No, 917 W Dakin St # 305 does not offer parking.
Does 917 W Dakin St # 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 W Dakin St # 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 W Dakin St # 305 have a pool?
No, 917 W Dakin St # 305 does not have a pool.
Does 917 W Dakin St # 305 have accessible units?
No, 917 W Dakin St # 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 917 W Dakin St # 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 W Dakin St # 305 has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 W Dakin St # 305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 W Dakin St # 305 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 917 W Dakin St # 305?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
State & Chestnut
845 N State St
Chicago, IL 60610
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity