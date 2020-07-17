916 Paulina

Amenities
Fantastic three bedroom two bathroom walkup in the heart of Wicker Park/East Village! Unit features central air, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, spacious kitchen, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, large, open living/dining room, huge bedrooms, amazing closet space, ceramic tiled baths, private deck, laundry room in building, dogs welcome, and parking included! Steps to transportation, shopping, nightlife, and more! No cats, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease