Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

916 Paulina

916 N Paulina St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic three bedroom two bathroom walkup in the heart of Wicker Park/East Village! Unit features central air, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, spacious kitchen, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, large, open living/dining room, huge bedrooms, amazing closet space, ceramic tiled baths, private deck, laundry room in building, dogs welcome, and parking included! Steps to transportation, shopping, nightlife, and more! No cats, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Paulina have any available units?
916 Paulina has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Paulina have?
Some of 916 Paulina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Paulina currently offering any rent specials?
916 Paulina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Paulina pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Paulina is pet friendly.
Does 916 Paulina offer parking?
Yes, 916 Paulina offers parking.
Does 916 Paulina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Paulina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Paulina have a pool?
No, 916 Paulina does not have a pool.
Does 916 Paulina have accessible units?
No, 916 Paulina does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Paulina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Paulina has units with dishwashers.
