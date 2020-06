Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Stop by and view on 2/1/20 from 12p to 1p. Your new place to call home awaits! Come by and view this recently remodeled gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment equipped with an extra sun room, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling fans throughout. Step outside to view the beautiful backyard area. This unit is located in a great location; right on the edge of the Beverly Neighborhood. 1 block from Metra train stop. Close to CTA bus. Really nice playground and forest preserve one block west. Heat included in rent. One Year lease. No security deposit. $30 credit check fee. $500 move in fee. Income of at least $3k/mo. No evictions within last 5 years.