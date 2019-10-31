88 West Schiller Street

Amenities

Unique opportunity for a renter who will appreciate a rare professionally redesigned space in the heart of the Gold Coast with custom finishes extending to every square inch. Fifty feet of continuous city landscapes framed by new thermal windows. Custom oak floors finished in Gainsboro grey. Euro kitchen with generous waterfall island fitted with ivory lacquer upper cabinets and chestnut lowers. Quartz counter tops and Soho glass backsplash. Sub-Zero built-in refrigeration, Sub-Zero wine fridge, Thermador induction cooktop and Thermador convection oven. Oversized travertine and glass spa bathroom with Hansgrohe walk-in rain shower and recessed niches. Remarkable custom storage, recessed lighting, and AV system throughout. Rent includes heat, DVR cable and internet. Evening doorperson, rooftop deck, large laundry room, on-site manager and package receiving. Valet garage parking immediately available for $150/month. Ample access to public transportation and Lincoln Park. Perfection!