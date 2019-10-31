All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

88 West Schiller Street

88 West Schiller Street · (312) 513-5337
Location

88 West Schiller Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2706 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
valet service
Unique opportunity for a renter who will appreciate a rare professionally redesigned space in the heart of the Gold Coast with custom finishes extending to every square inch. Fifty feet of continuous city landscapes framed by new thermal windows. Custom oak floors finished in Gainsboro grey. Euro kitchen with generous waterfall island fitted with ivory lacquer upper cabinets and chestnut lowers. Quartz counter tops and Soho glass backsplash. Sub-Zero built-in refrigeration, Sub-Zero wine fridge, Thermador induction cooktop and Thermador convection oven. Oversized travertine and glass spa bathroom with Hansgrohe walk-in rain shower and recessed niches. Remarkable custom storage, recessed lighting, and AV system throughout. Rent includes heat, DVR cable and internet. Evening doorperson, rooftop deck, large laundry room, on-site manager and package receiving. Valet garage parking immediately available for $150/month. Ample access to public transportation and Lincoln Park. Perfection!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 West Schiller Street have any available units?
88 West Schiller Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 West Schiller Street have?
Some of 88 West Schiller Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 West Schiller Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 West Schiller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 West Schiller Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 West Schiller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 88 West Schiller Street offer parking?
Yes, 88 West Schiller Street does offer parking.
Does 88 West Schiller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 West Schiller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 West Schiller Street have a pool?
Yes, 88 West Schiller Street has a pool.
Does 88 West Schiller Street have accessible units?
No, 88 West Schiller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 West Schiller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 West Schiller Street has units with dishwashers.
