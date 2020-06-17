859 West Cornelia Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Available in Prime Wrigleyville Location! Don't Miss Out!
Rehabbed 2 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious living area, hardwood floors, dishwasher. Central a/c. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic location close to Wrigley Field! Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, Jewel, Treasure Island Foods, Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
