859 West Cornelia Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious 2 Bedroom Available in Prime Wrigleyville Location! Don't Miss Out!

Rehabbed 2 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious living area, hardwood floors, dishwasher. Central a/c. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic location close to Wrigley Field! Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, Jewel, Treasure Island Foods, Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



