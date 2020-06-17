All apartments in Chicago
859 West Cornelia Avenue
859 West Cornelia Avenue

859 West Cornelia Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1371227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

859 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 Bedroom Available in Prime Wrigleyville Location! Don't Miss Out!
Rehabbed 2 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious living area, hardwood floors, dishwasher. Central a/c. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic location close to Wrigley Field! Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, Jewel, Treasure Island Foods, Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 West Cornelia Avenue have any available units?
859 West Cornelia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 West Cornelia Avenue have?
Some of 859 West Cornelia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 West Cornelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
859 West Cornelia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 West Cornelia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 West Cornelia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 859 West Cornelia Avenue offer parking?
No, 859 West Cornelia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 859 West Cornelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 859 West Cornelia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 West Cornelia Avenue have a pool?
No, 859 West Cornelia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 859 West Cornelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 859 West Cornelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 859 West Cornelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 West Cornelia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
