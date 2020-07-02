All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

856 W Fletcher St # 1r

856 W Fletcher St · (708) 469-9160
Location

856 W Fletcher St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom condo-quality! - Property Id: 319320

Offering in-unit laundry, equal-sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features updated bathrooms, newly finished hardwood floors throughout, and high ceilings. This apartment will not last! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/856-w-fletcher-st-%23-1r-chicago-il/319320
Property Id 319320

(RLNE5936895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 W Fletcher St # 1r have any available units?
856 W Fletcher St # 1r has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 W Fletcher St # 1r have?
Some of 856 W Fletcher St # 1r's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 W Fletcher St # 1r currently offering any rent specials?
856 W Fletcher St # 1r is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 W Fletcher St # 1r pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 W Fletcher St # 1r is pet friendly.
Does 856 W Fletcher St # 1r offer parking?
No, 856 W Fletcher St # 1r does not offer parking.
Does 856 W Fletcher St # 1r have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 W Fletcher St # 1r offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 W Fletcher St # 1r have a pool?
No, 856 W Fletcher St # 1r does not have a pool.
Does 856 W Fletcher St # 1r have accessible units?
No, 856 W Fletcher St # 1r does not have accessible units.
Does 856 W Fletcher St # 1r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 W Fletcher St # 1r has units with dishwashers.
Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
