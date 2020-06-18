All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

854 W Armitage Ave CH1

854 West Armitage Avenue · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

854 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit CH1 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lincoln Park 2 Bed 2 Bath w/ Laundry In Unit - Property Id: 227432

This phenomenal location between Halsted and Sheffield offers some of Lincoln Parks shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartment features include walnut colored hardwood floors, brand new mocha flat panel cabinetry, granite countertops, GE Stainless Steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, two newly tiled modern bathrooms, laundry in unit, more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227432
Property Id 227432

(RLNE5678141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 have any available units?
854 W Armitage Ave CH1 has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 have?
Some of 854 W Armitage Ave CH1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 currently offering any rent specials?
854 W Armitage Ave CH1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 is pet friendly.
Does 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 offer parking?
No, 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 does not offer parking.
Does 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 have a pool?
No, 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 does not have a pool.
Does 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 have accessible units?
No, 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 does not have accessible units.
Does 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 W Armitage Ave CH1 has units with dishwashers.
